Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Brokerages Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Target Price at $175.90

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.90.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Zen#Marketbeat#Zacks Investment Research#Wolfe Research#Ubs Group#Zendesk News#Evp Soren Abildgaard#Sec#Gwm#Cookson Peirce#Zendesk Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $4.66. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $4.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $270.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.90

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings of $4.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.10. McKesson posted earnings of $4.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $39.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.23.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $3.84

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Aegis

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.95.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Comparison: Akerna (KERN) and Its Peers

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Akerna to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends. Analyst...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Chewy and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy