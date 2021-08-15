Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0