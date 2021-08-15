Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Xpo Logistics#Silver#Calamos#Dnb Asset Management As#Retirement Systems#Llc#Sec#Bank Of America#The Goldman Sachs Group#Ubs Group#Peg#Xpo Logistics Inc#Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economymodernreaders.com

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,645 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 2.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of PACCAR worth $71,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 7,688 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Textron makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.39% of Textron worth $522,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43,736 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Stockspulse2.com

XPO Logistics Shares: $110 Target From Barclays

The shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) have received a price target of $110 from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) have received a price target of $110 from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Chewy and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Aegis

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.95.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Financial Analysis

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent recommendations...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Financial Survey: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) vs. Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy