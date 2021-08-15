A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Shiny Pokémon V & VMAX

A debate over the legitimacy of shiny Pokémon is currently taking place on Reddit with no end in sight. The root of the discussion comes from a single thread over on the site posted by Specialist-Walrus864, who revealed how they had accidentally been sent six Switch Up devices. The product, a third-party accessory manufactured by Collective Minds, allows users to automate various processes in games, with Sword and Shield, in particular, supported with numerous macros meant to streamline shiny Pokémon breeding. Essentially, once it’s running, no input from a person is required to carry out the usual three-step process of collecting eggs, hatching them then emptying boxes of unwanted ‘Mons, cutting out most, if not all, the monotony.