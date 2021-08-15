Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Shiny Pokémon V & VMAX

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look back at a style of card that altered the style of Full Art Shinies that we all knew and loved in Hidden Fates: the Shiny V & VMAX cards of the Sword & Shield era.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holographic#Tcg#Art#The Sword Shield#Gx#Gigantamax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Reveals Snom & Wooloo Sleeves & More

The Pokémon Center has released a wave of new Pokémon TCG products ahead of the upcoming Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies pre-release event happening this weekend. These products are unrelated to the release but come just in time for those collectors and players looking for storage for their cards. Let's take a look at these latest offerings which include Wooloo-themed and Snom-themed deck boxes, playmats, and card sleeves.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Pokémon Unite review: A new string to Pokémon's bow

(Pocket-lint) - The Pokémon Company spent a long time being mighty conservative with its central IP, but those days look like they could be over - Pokémon is stepping into whole new genres now, and Unite brings it into the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) spotlight for the first time.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Product Review: Opening First Partner Pack: Hoenn

Another First Partner Pack has been released by the Pokémon TCG. Previously, we have seen Galar, Alolan, Kalos, Unova, and Sinnoh. This month, we get the Hoenn Starters. With a ton of Pokémon TCG products coming out this month, including the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection and all of the Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies product, is this pack of oversized cards still worth picking up? Let's find out.
Hobbieshypebeast.com

Shiny Pokémon Collector Needs One More $30,000 USD Card To Complete His Set

Pokémon YouTuber Bird Keeper Toby has garnered quite a name for himself as a Shiny Pokémon TCG fan and possibly the biggest collector yet. Already a Pokémon avid collector, he thought he would try pursuing one of every monster color variant in existence. Through many years of searching, he is now down to one last card to complete his collection, but it will set him back as much as $30,000 USD.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Product Review: Opening Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box

Is the Pokémon TCG: Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box worth buying? Let's open one and find out. The Shadow Rider Calyrex V card in this box is an SWSH Black Star Promo. If you picked up the Urshifu V boxes that were released with Battle Styles, you know what to expect here. This is essentially a Chilling Reign product, with its promo very similar to the Calyrex V from the set. The artwork is slightly different, which makes it collectible, but it isn't the most interesting of cards.
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG: Rainbow Island Promo Binder On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that focuses mainly on auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare Japanese Rainbow Island promotional binder from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This release was the talk of the playground in its day, with many Pokémon that had never been seen previously lining its pocketed pages. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 10th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this wondrously rare Pokémon TCG product.
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG: Ancient Mew Promotional Card On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that is focused primarily on auctions revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare graded copy of Ancient Mew from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Pokémon fans may remember this card as one of the earlier promotional cards given out by Wizards of the Coast for the second Pokémon movie: Pokémon the Movie 2000, also known as The Power Of One. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, August 10th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to attempt to stake a claim on this elusive Pokémon TCG relic!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 5

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art GX cards of the set.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pre-release Events For Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Begin This Weekend

This weekend, Pokémon TCG players and collectors will get their first taste of arguably the most anticipated set of the year. In a year that includes the release of Shining Fates and the upcoming 25th Anniversary set Celebrations, that sure is saying a lot. Pre-release events begin on Saturday, August 14th for the Eeveelution- and Dragon-themed expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Let's get into what fans can expect from these events.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Pokémon Sword And Shield Players Furious Over New Shiny Cheat

A debate over the legitimacy of shiny Pokémon is currently taking place on Reddit with no end in sight. The root of the discussion comes from a single thread over on the site posted by Specialist-Walrus864, who revealed how they had accidentally been sent six Switch Up devices. The product, a third-party accessory manufactured by Collective Minds, allows users to automate various processes in games, with Sword and Shield, in particular, supported with numerous macros meant to streamline shiny Pokémon breeding. Essentially, once it’s running, no input from a person is required to carry out the usual three-step process of collecting eggs, hatching them then emptying boxes of unwanted ‘Mons, cutting out most, if not all, the monotony.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you catch a shiny Eevee in Pokémon Go?

Whenever a Pokémon receives an increased spawn in Pokémon Go, players have to wonder if there’s a chance they’re going to encounter the incredibly rare shiny versions. The chances of meeting one in the wild are extremely low, with the odds being a one in 450 chance of it happening. But it does happen, and the odds increase during specific events, such as a Community Day centered around that Pokémon. So if you encounter an Eevee, is there a chance you can find its shiny version in Pokémon Go?
Video GamesGame Informer Online

New Pokémon Presents On The Way With New Look At Pokémon Legends: Arceus

We've got a new look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus coming soon, as confirmed by the Pokémon Company. The upcoming showcase will be centered around a few different pocket monster adventures, including Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and the open-world Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The upcoming Pokémon Direct will be going down later this month on August 18 at 9 a.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Community Policy