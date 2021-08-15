Cancel
Avion Wealth Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvion Wealth raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 160.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

