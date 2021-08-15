Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 178 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
