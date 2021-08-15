Bryan Hitch Has A New Superman Comic For 2022

In a moment that triggered one of the most important sequences of events in American comic book publishing history, the Wonderworld Comics title was launched as Wonder Comics #1 on March 17, 1939. Its publisher Victor Fox was sued by DC Comics virtually the instant his debut issue hit the newsstands, "for infringement of copyright on plaintiff's comic strip called 'The Superman' by defendants' comic strip called 'The Wonderman.'" On April 7, 1939, District John Munro Woolsey found that Wonderman did infringe on DC Comics copyrights, and although Victor Fox would appeal this decision, he was not the kind of man to let a little legal scuffle slow him down. Fox continued to expand his comics empire rapidly in the meantime, and Wonder Comics, soon to be renamed Wonderworld Comics, remained one of his cornerstone titles. There are a number of issues of this tough-to-get Wonderworld Comics series up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.
