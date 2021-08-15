Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.