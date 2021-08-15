Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Tesla posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Tesla Shares#Tsla#Eps#Morgan Stanley#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Peg#Sec#Vanguard Group Inc#Northern Trust Corp Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $410,400.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $4.66. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $158.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $162.48 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $4.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.28 and the highest is $5.33. Humana reported earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $3.84

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Aegis

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.95.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Financial Survey: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) vs. Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comparing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership. Risk & Volatility. Beyond Air has a beta of -0.52, indicating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy