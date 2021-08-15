Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share
Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Tesla posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
