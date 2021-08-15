Avory & Company LLC Makes New $13.54 Million Investment in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)
Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 925,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,539,000. Aterian comprises about 7.5% of Avory & Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 2.71% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period.
