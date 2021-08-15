Cancel
Avory & Company LLC Makes New $13.54 Million Investment in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

By Dee Baugher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 925,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,539,000. Aterian comprises about 7.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 2.71% of Aterian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocks

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $410,400.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Markets

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Stocks

Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $47.80

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.
Stocks

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,813 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Stocks

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Stocks

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Markets

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.
Stocks

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Financial Reports

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Aegis

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.95.
Stocks

Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.
Stocks

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

