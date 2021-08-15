Cancel
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Keeps The Chase Utley Dream Alive

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith work on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia already underway (though we're still a little foggy on where things stand between scripts and filming, and when a potential release window would be), we actually have a chance to revisit a story that we thought had reached its "happily ever after" two years ago. Late last week, Rob McElhenney (Mac) and Charlie Day (Charlie) went golfing and played 18 holes with… wait for it… Chase Utley, along with former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins. The golf outing comes approximately two years after McElhenney stood in for his on-screen counterpart for a real game of catch with Utley in 2019.

Community Policy