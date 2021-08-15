Cancel
Stocks

Mushroom Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Million (MUSH)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Mushroom has traded down 59% against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. Mushroom has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

