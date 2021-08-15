Darksiders 3 Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch This Year

THQ Nordic will be bringing the fury that is Darksiders 3 over to the Nintendo Switch as it will launch in September. The game has been out for nearly three years as of when we're writing this and was a pretty decent success for the company when it dropped onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Now Switch owners will have a chance to play it, and this version will be complete with all the upgrades, DLC, and bonus content included. The game will officially be released on the Switch on September 30th, 2021.