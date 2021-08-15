Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Darksiders 3 Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch This Year

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHQ Nordic will be bringing the fury that is Darksiders 3 over to the Nintendo Switch as it will launch in September. The game has been out for nearly three years as of when we're writing this and was a pretty decent success for the company when it dropped onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Now Switch owners will have a chance to play it, and this version will be complete with all the upgrades, DLC, and bonus content included. The game will officially be released on the Switch on September 30th, 2021.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darksiders#Thq Nordic#The Nintendo Switch#Dlc#The Charred Council#Fury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Apocalypse Heads to the Switch in Darksiders 3

THQ Nordic’s 2018 installment of the Darksiders franchise will be coming to Nintendo Switch this Fall. The publisher made the announcement earlier this morning. The entire available Darksiders saga will be on Nintendo Switch by the end of September. In Darksiders 3, you control Fury, who is tasked with defeating...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Darksiders III Comes to Switch in September

Finally, the entirety of the Darksiders series will be available on Nintendo Switch. Come September 30, Darksiders III will launch on the system. It will include both the Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC packs. Unleash the Fury on the go! Darksiders III is coming to Nintendo Switch™...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Darksiders 3 is coming to Switch next month with all DLC

The Darksiders 3 Switch release date has finally been confirmed as coming in September, and it’ll be a complete edition with all of the game’s DLC expansions. A Darksiders 3 Nintendo Switch reveal has long been rumored, similar to how the Switch versions of previous Darksiders games were leaked before their reveal, and now we know the Darksiders trilogy on Switch will finally be complete. Here’s everything known about the release of Darksiders 3 on Switch.
Video GamesIGN

Zengeon - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Get another look at Zengeon in this launch trailer and check out action-packed gameplay and more for the game that is a style-bursting anime fused action RPG and roguelite. In Zengeon, play solo or team up with up to three friends and get ready to defend the world from demonic darkness by slaughtering your way through infernal hordes and colossal bosses in the game, available now on Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch equals a 32-year-old game sales record set by the Famicom in Japan

Nintendo just matched a 32-year-old sales record set by the Famicom. That record is, as explained in the tweet below from the Game Data Library organization, completely dominating the top 30 best-selling retail games in Japan. That means last week in Japan, the top 30 games sold at retail throughout the country were all Nintendo Switch titles, a combination of both first- and third-party games.
NFLMy Nintendo News

Third party manufacturer PowerA releasing Hades Nintendo Switch controller

Third party peripheral manufacturer PowerA is planning to release a Hades-themed Nintendo Switch controller. The news was discovered via an early listing on Amazon.com which has since been removed. The Hades-themed Switch controller from PowerA is planned to be released on 17th September. Here’s what to expect:. About. “Officially licensed...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

WarioWare: Get It Together! Demo Out on Nintendo eShop - News

Nintendo has released a demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. Microgame Mayhem Comes to the Nintendo Switch System. Take on over 200 quick and quirky microgames—lightning-fast minigames filled with frantic fun—solo or with a friend! When his latest harebrained business scheme goes awry, Wario must use his signature style (and smell) to fix it. How? By playing a twisted collection microgames of course! From assembling a robot to pulling out a statue’s armpit hair, the WarioWare: Get It Together! game is a comedic, cooperative microgame mashup.
Video Gameslionheartv.net

Chomp into Angry Alligator – a Brand-New Adventure Coming to Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 this year!

Singapore, 18 August 2021 – Everything was peaceful and quiet until the hoomans showed up! Join a small baby gator on his journey to become a full-grown reptile by eating all that’s in your way, when Angry Alligator hits Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 in both digital and retail editions later this year in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the rest of Southeast Asia.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Random: You Can Play Super Mario 64 Via The Xbox's Web Browser

You might recall back in April we reported on the fact that Super Mario 64 was now playable via a browser using Super Mario 64: Browser Edition. Now, our friends over at Pure Xbox have discovered that this version is playable on an Xbox console, using the system's built-in Edge browser.
Video Gamesepingi.com

Pong Quest PS4 Version Full Game Setup Free Download

Pong Quest PS4 Version Full Game Setup Free Download. Embark upon an epic adventure in PONG Quest as you take on the challenge for King and country in a journey across numerous themed dungeons populated with all manner of paddles, puzzles and balls. Customize your hero and take up the...
Video GamesIGN

Jessika - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

Watch the trailer for the investigative full-motion video (FMV) game, Jessika, available now on Nintendo Switch. The game is also available on PC. Convinced of foul play, Jessika's father has hired you, a private investigator, to uncover the truth about her untimely death. What appears to be a textbook suicide--at least, at first--may prove to be your career-defining moment. With only your laptop and an unrivaled determination for unearthing the truth, you'll need to dig through the victim's extensive digital footprint to locate clues and keywords embedded within Jessika's tangled online presence to piece together what really happened.
Video Gamesgamingnewsanalyst.com

The Sims 3 free Download PC Game (Full Version)

The Sims 3 Free Download PC Game (Full Version) This version will be most familiar to those who have played the earlier parts of the game. Everything related to the series’ experience was improved in the game. The task is not defined, but theoretically, the game can be played for “forever”.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Arietta of Spirits (PC) – Review

When a story is good enough, you don’t need a lot of voice acting to make a game narrative-driven. This is the case for Arietta of Spirits, an action-adventure game with colorful pixel art, thoughtfully carried out in all parts of the presentation. Arietta of Spirits (Third Spirit Games/Red Art...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Skyrim Anniversary Edition Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X With 500 Mods

Skyrim Anniversary Edition will debut in November on PS5 and Xbox Series X, among others. In the set, apart from the game and the expansions, we will find 500 fan-made mods. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition debuts on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this November. Bethesda has announced the release of the next version of the 2011 game. Once again we will receive the base game along with the major expansions (Dragonborn, Dawnguard and Hearthfire). A new addition is the integration of over 500 fan mods that are available through the Creation Club and possible technical improvements to the game.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Here is the first Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay

Aloy is given away as a free character in Genshin impact, and the 2.1 update announcement showcased its gameplay. The announcement also confirmed that Ayahi Takagaki, the Japanese voice actress for Aloy in Horizon Zero Dawn, will return to reprise her role. Here is the Genshin impact Aloy gameplay footage....
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Halo Infinite game modes, explained

Halo Infinite is set to have plenty of things for you to do when the game launches to PC and Xbox consoles. Right now, the expected release date is sometime in holiday 2021. While the release date has not been hammered out, developers 343 Industries have been eagerly sharing with players what they’ll be able to do when the game arrives. These are all of the game modes you can play in Halo Infinite.

Comments / 0

Community Policy