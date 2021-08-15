Cancel
Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

