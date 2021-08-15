Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Flees the Country as Taliban Close In on Kabul

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani flew out of Kabul on Sunday along with most foreign diplomats as the Taliban closed in on the capital city, essentially abandoning millions of Afghan citizens to an uncertain fate, according to the Associated Press. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, said in a video posted on social media, “He left Afghanistan in a hard time, God hold him accountable.” The Taliban made remarkable gains in the week since U.S. troops withdrew from the country after what is largely seen as a failed attempt at nation building. Remaining citizens fear a return to harsh rule under which women will likely lose most of the freedoms they gained since the Taliban last ruled in 2001.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#President Of Afghanistan#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
WorldValueWalk

Elon Musk Open To Building Tesla Gigafactory in Kabul After Phonecall With Top Taliban Commander

TALIBAN CONTROLLED KABUL, Afghanistan – Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk announced on Twitter he had a ‘productive’ call with a top Taliban commander, citing the Taliban plan to bring Afghanistan into the future. Musk cites the Taliban as saying “Tesla is welcomed to Kabul with open arms to build a Gigafactory to produce Tesla’s that would make transportation for Taliban warriors easier.”
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Taliban 'flog young Afghans for wearing jeans'

A group of young Afghans have said they were flogged by Taliban fighters for the crime of wearing jeans. In a post widely shared on Facebook, an Afghan youth said they were “walking with friends in Kabul,” when they encountered a group of Taliban soldiers who accused them of disrespecting Islam.
WorldDaily Beast

Afghan Women: The Taliban Are Shooting People in the Night and Filming It

Daily Beast writer Diana Falzone jumped into journalism mode after news broke about the chaos in Afghanistan. She reached out to a few different female reporters in the country on social media to get their perspective on what is happening, and what she heard from them is terrifying. According to...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy