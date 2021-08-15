Miyoko’s Wins Plant-Based Food Labelling Lawsuit

It's the first meat alternative the brand has offered since tofu Sofritos hit the menu in 2014. When White Castle put the first nationally available plant-based burger on its menu three years ago, the question was still up in the air as to whether fast food brands (and consumers) would embrace alternatives to their usual meats. But as nearly every major chain has adopted some kind of vegan- or vegetarian-friendly protein since, the question seems to have been answered with a resounding yes. And now Chipotle is continuing this hot streak for fake meat by giving guests the opportunity to swap one of its popular burrito bowl fillings with Plant-Based Chorizo.