Miyoko’s Wins Plant-Based Food Labelling Lawsuit
Amazing news! Miyoko’s, the popular vegan cheese brand, won a lawsuit concerning their usage of terms like “butter” and “dairy” on their packaging!. In 2020, Miyoko’s sued the California Department of Food and Agriculture for infringing upon the company’s right to free speech after the Department attempted to ban Miyoko’s from using certain words and images on their products. This included, “lactose-free,” “cruelty-free,” “butter,” and the company’s mission statement of “Revolutionizing Dairy with Plants.” They even wanted Miyoko’s to take down a photo on their website of a woman hugging a cow. The Department argued that the phrases violated FDA labeling rules. However, on August 11, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled in favor of Miyoko’s, agreeing that the Department’s demands were unconstitutional.www.onegreenplanet.org
