Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 23 of their 3-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY, on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 7:08 PM (EDT). The Dodgers won the first 2 games of this series to a score of 6-5 and 2-1 on yesterday’s win. Last night, 1B/OF Cody Bellinger doubled in SS Corey Seager in the tenth inning to lift Los Angeles to a 2-1 road victory against the Mets. The win is the 2nd in a row over NY and the team moved to a 70-46 record at 2nd place in the National League West Division.

