Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Mets 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cubs at Reds—MLB pick is Cincinnati Reds on the run line -1.5 runs at -115. Getting the start for Cincinnati will be Tyler Mahle. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his past five starts. In his last three starts against the Cubs, Mahle allowed one earned run in sixteen innings. Team is 4-0 in his four starts against the Cubs this year. Keegan Thompson a reliever is expected to open this game. As they lost the opener of this series the Cubs had dropped 12 straight. Past ten games Chicago bullpen an ERA 9.22, WHIP 1.73 and opponents batting .299. In this period Reds batting .291 against righthanders. Play Cincinnati on run line -1.5 runs at -115.