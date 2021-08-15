Sharf: Vaccine mandates contrary to CDC’s own playbook
Last week, AEG Presents: Rocky Mountains, which produces concerts at the Ogden, Gothic, and Bluebird Theaters, as well as Fiddler’s Green and Ball Arena, announced that it would be requiring proof of vaccination for all concert-goers. While most bars and restaurants are resisting doing so, that list has been growing in recent days, too. That follows vaccination requirements for state and local government workers put in place by Governor Polis and Denver Mayor Hancock. (Governor Polis followed his lockdown playbook by instituting the vaccinate-or-get-tested requirement days after denying he was considering it.)pagetwo.completecolorado.com
