Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Sharf: Vaccine mandates contrary to CDC’s own playbook

By Joshua Sharf
completecolorado.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, AEG Presents: Rocky Mountains, which produces concerts at the Ogden, Gothic, and Bluebird Theaters, as well as Fiddler’s Green and Ball Arena, announced that it would be requiring proof of vaccination for all concert-goers. While most bars and restaurants are resisting doing so, that list has been growing in recent days, too. That follows vaccination requirements for state and local government workers put in place by Governor Polis and Denver Mayor Hancock. (Governor Polis followed his lockdown playbook by instituting the vaccinate-or-get-tested requirement days after denying he was considering it.)

pagetwo.completecolorado.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Us Citizens#Playbook#Cdc#Aeg Presents#Gothic#Bluebird Theaters#Fiddler#Field Epidemiology Manual#Covid#The Cleveland Clinic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

US Warns Of Polio-Like Illness Outbreak In Four Months

WASHINGTON — The national public health agency of the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Aug. 17 alerted of an expected outbreak of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in the next four months. AFM is an uncommon but serious neurologic condition. It causes the...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Colorado StatePosted by
Riley Blue

Places In Colorado Where Indoor Masking is Mandated by the CDC

Colorado -Wear your mask again in indoor settings. This is the guidance from the CDC. Due to the spread of the Delta variant in the metro, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance on wearing masks. The guidance is applied even to fully vaccinated people. But the announcement is not a mandate, and it is still the discretion of the local public health agencies to wear masks in the indoor setting.
PharmaceuticalsRoll Call Online

CDC’s vaccine advisers back COVID-19 booster for the vulnerable

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers agreed unanimously to recommend an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems but acknowledged that the details pose tricky questions. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, on Friday voted 11-0 to recommend a third...
Public Healthriverbender.com

FDA Approves Supplemental Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Some Immunocompromised Individuals

PEORIA - The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved allowing a third, supplemental dose of two COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection. The supplemental vaccines are currently approved for Pfizer (ages 12-over) or Moderna vaccines (ages 18-over). Health agencies are also studying the safety of supplemental doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy