Toronto Blue Jays vs Seattle Mariners 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Toronto Blue Jays will step into the T-Mobile Park to bash baseballs on Game 3 with the Seattle Mariners in Seattle, WA on Aug 15, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. This match will be the 3rd of a 3-game installment series after they lost Game 1 and 2 to a score of 2-3 on Friday and 3-9 yesterday, respectively. The Blue Jays split their last 10 matches on the season. Matz allowed 48 runs on 112 hits while striking out 104 batters in 101 innings across 20 games in 2021. Toronto is 4th at 62-54 in the American League East Division.www.tonyspicks.com
