Toronto Blue Jays vs Seattle Mariners 8/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-70) will clash with the Cincinnati Reds (60-51) in the finale of a four-game weekend competition at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Pittsburgh will try to get back after losing four successive games and to prevent a series sweep against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Pirates scored only four runs in the 5th frame in a 4-7 loss in the series opener on Thursday and even get worst in Game 2 when Pittsburgh failed to score in a 0-10 shutout defeat on Friday. In their recent match, the Pirates trailed a 1-3 lead after the 3rd frame and have been quiet in the next four innings. The Pittsburgh Pirates came back with 2 runs scored in the 8th resulting in a 3-11 loss to the Reds. Starter Mitch Keller struggled in his start that lasted for 5.0 innings with four earned runs, seven base hits, and four bases on balls allowed while striking out four Cincinnati batters in defeat.