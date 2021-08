When Al Washington first arrived at Ohio State after he was hired to be the linebacker coach by Ryan Day in January of 2019, he walked into a room of talented players. He looked at his players and had three of the top four tacklers from the previous season’s team sitting before him in Malik Harrison, Tuf Borland and Pete Werner. Former five-star prospect Baron Browning looked up at him too, waiting for his chance to break out over the next two years.