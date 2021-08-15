Cancel
NFL

Jets' Zach Wilson impresses new teammate with 'Aaron Rodgers throws'

By ESPN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. He's not Joshing: Quarterback Josh Johnson hasn't played a ton of football in his 14-year, 13-team NFL odyssey, but he has been around some good football players. He has shared locker rooms with a cast of quarterbacks that includes Eli Manning, Andrew Luck, Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton and Jeff Garcia. I thought it would be interesting to get Johnson's early take on Zach Wilson, whom he met for the first time 11 days ago when he walked into a morning meeting following a red-eye flight from the West Coast.

