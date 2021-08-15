What traders need to know about AAVE, Uniswap, and COMP

Bitcoin has managed to soar from under $30K to above $45K and as the king coin inched closer to its ATH, bullishness was the tune of the hour. However, amid the general price gains as portfolios were expanded and investors went all into the trade, Bitcoin lost momentum. BTC’s upward momentum came to a halt as Bitcoin closed below $44K on August 12, and while this price consolidation didn’t come as a surprise, the falling of certain indicators below the expected levels did.