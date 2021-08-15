What traders need to know about AAVE, Uniswap, and COMP
The hype around Defi summer has led to the growth of the market by almost 40 times. In fact, at the time of writing, total value locked neared the all-time high of $155 billion and stood at $148.96 billion. While the Defi space highlighted some solid inflows, some of the top Defi tokens struggled at their major resistance. What could be the reason behind the simultaneous growth of the Defi space, while its coins seem to struggle?ambcrypto.com
