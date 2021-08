Capital Region BOCES is offering a new course to adult students interested in careers in the electrical trades, or perhaps just interested in more knowledge on how electricity works in their own homes. The 150-hour Residential Electrical course will start Sept. 13 and meet Mondays-Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the BOCES Albany Campus located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road in Albany. Classes will end in December and a sister program that students may choose to enroll in – Commercial Electrical – will begin in January. Taught by experienced electricians, the Residential Electrical course will provide adults with fundamental skills in residential electrical theory, safety, construction codes, low-voltage wiring, switches and controls and currents.