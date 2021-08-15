Cancel
New York City, NY

Washington Square Park – This Is What An Engineer Looks Like exhibit. On display AUG 12-17 from 10AM-7PM

By phillip torrone
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe stopped by a STEM POP UP in the park and met Karina. Karina is the founder of Inertia and Head of Management and Impact for Makers for Change. If you are in the NYC area, check it out for the next couple days, all day 10am to 7pm in the park. It was great to see so many young people looking at themselves in front of the mirror as not only themselves, but also seeing they could be an engineer. Powerful way to convey it, good work Karina and team.

