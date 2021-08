Only hours after the publication of our op-ed in the Voice of OC demanding an end to the unjust prosecution of two transgender women, District Attorney Todd Spitzer published a response in which he announced that he had dropped the charges and then thanked us for bringing the issue forward. He even invited us to join his LGBT focussed Community Advisory Committee, an offer we are happy to accept because there is still so much more that needs to be done to guarantee LGBT equality and equity.