Jets’ Denzel Mims earns highlight play of night: ‘play angry’

Mims caught three of four targets for 51 yards in Saturday's 12-7 preseason win over the Giants. His production came against the Giants' backups, but Mims still led the Jets in receiving yards. He displayed an excellent mix of elusiveness and power with the ball in his hands to convert a third-and-18 with a terrific effort after catching the ball well short of the sticks. Mims also added a tackle on special teams, showing the coaching staff that he's willing to put in the work necessary to make the roster in a depth role. The 2020 second-round pick's development has been derailed up to this point by a lack of training camp his rookie year, followed by injuries and most recently food poisoning, but Mims has a chance to climb the receiving depth chart as the season unfolds.