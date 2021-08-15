Cancel
Jets’ Denzel Mims earns highlight play of night: ‘play angry’

By Brian Costello
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strange summer of Denzel Mims continued Saturday night in the Jets’ 12-7 preseason-opening victory over the Giants. Mims, the 2020 second-round draft pick, did not play on offense until late in the second quarter, but then he made the highlight play of the night for the Jets. In the third quarter, Mims turned a short pass into a 20-yard gain on third-and-18. He ran through the Giants defense, doing his best Mark Bavaro impression. The play gave the Jets a first down and led to their only touchdown of the night.

