1 dead after Lake Michigan drowning Saturday
SAUGATUCK — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday after reports of a missing swimmer on Saturday evening. Authorities received word of a missing swimmer about a mile north of the Saugatuck pier head on Saturday night around 6 p.m. The Allegan County Dive Team responded and began a search for the missing person that was suspended late Saturday night due to darkness. The body of the missing swimmer was recovered early Sunday morning by first responders.www.hollandsentinel.com
