Lionel Lucien, who lives in Stoughton, is still waiting to hear from family members in Haiti. The church where he was baptized is in ruins. "It's very difficult to watch and sometimes gives a sense of hopelessness," he told WBUR just hours after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning. "But, again, people have to remain strong, they have to remain vigilant, they have to be careful."