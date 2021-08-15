Cancel
The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 28

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 28:

No. 28: Kenyan Drake's kickoff return for a touchdown vs. the New York Jets in 2016

Setting the stage: Kenyan Drake ensured his place in Dolphins history with his touchdown in the Miracle in Miami, but two years earlier he produced another memorable moment as a rookie. His big play against the Jets helped the Dolphins even their record at 4-4 in the middle of a six-game winning streak that led Miami to an improbable playoff berth in Adam Gase's first season as head coach.

The play: The Dolphins found themselves trailing the 3-5 Jets with 5:42 left after Ryan Fitzpatrick — yes, that Ryan Fitzpatrick — threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Marshall, but Drake turned things around in a hurry when he sprinted right down the middle for a 101-yard touchdown that gave the Dolphins a 27-23 lead. Miami would make that lead hold up on its way to the playoffs. It was sweet redemption for Drake, whose penalty had negated a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown by Jakeem Grant in the second quarter.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.

