Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Pompeo says Trump administration 'never trusted the Taliban'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PTfL_0bSIDfGo00

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the Trump administration "never trusted to Taliban" despite its efforts to negotiate its own withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

On "Fox News Sunday," host Chris Wallace asked Pompeo if there were any regrets about giving the Taliban legitimacy and agreeing to release prisoners believed to be back fighting with the Taliban. The group has overtaken a bulk of Afghanistan over the past few days, culminating in the near collapse of the capital of Kabul on Sunday and the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy.

“Do you regret giving the Taliban that legitimacy? Do you regret pressing the Afghan government to release 5,000 prisoners, which they did, some of whom are now back on the battlefield fighting with the Taliban?” Wallace asked Pompeo after playing a clip of the former secretary of State from March of last year in which he said Taliban negotiators would work alongside the U.S.

“Chris, you make peace with your enemies. The statement that I made that day was absolutely true. You can ask the military leaders on the ground. We did good work to crush al Qaeda. When we left office, there were fewer than 200 al Qaeda left in Afghanistan,” Pompeo said.

“Chris, we never trusted the Taliban. You can ask them yourselves. We made abundantly clear: If they did not live up to that piece of paper, to the words that they had put on the ground, we weren't going to allow them to just walk away from any deal that they struck. We were going to go crush them,” he added.

In March, Pompeo said, “The gentlemen that I met with agreed that they would break that relationship and that they would work alongside of us ... and to have al Qaeda depart from that place.”

Pompeo oversaw negotiations with the Taliban during the Trump administration, which had come to an agreement to withdraw U.S. troops by May 1. In July, Pompeo told The Associated Press that he applauded Biden's move to withdraw troops from the country but worried that counterterrorism efforts by the U.S. could be impacted.

Comments / 12

The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Al Qaeda#State#The U S Embassy#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Nikki Haley faults Biden for "embarrassing failure" in Afghanistan

Washington — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blamed President Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country, calling it an "embarrassing failure" of the U.S. government. "They surrendered Bagram Air Force Base, which was a major NATO hub. They surrendered $85...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

What Biden didn't know about Afghanistan

The next time President Biden takes questions from reporters, he'll be asked what he didn't know and why he didn't know it. Why it matters: Assurances Biden gave at a news conference on Friday about security around the Kabul airport were contradicted within minutes by network reporters on the ground — and later by his own administration.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
K2 Radio

Liz Cheney: Biden Handed Terrorists An Entire Country

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday to discuss fallout from President Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. The move has been criticized by many in the Republican party. Senator Barrasso stated that 'Biden is showing the world his incompetence and ineptness," in an interview with Fox News. Now, Cheney is saying something similar, stating that Biden's decision put the power back in the hands of the Taliban, which undercuts everything the US Military has been trying to achieve throughout the past 20 years.
POTUSNew York Post

Pompeo says US’s credibility damaged by Biden’s Afghanistan ‘debacle’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said America’s credibility with its allies around the globe has been damaged by the “debacle” in Afghanistan and offered some recommendations on how the US can restore its standing in the world. “Here’s the truth of the matter, this debacle will certainly harm America’s...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s deal with the Taliban, explained

As criticism of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal continues to build, President Biden has argued that he effectively had little choice in the matter. A deal President Donald Trump cut with the Taliban last year forced Biden to choose between a withdrawal now and an escalation of the war, Biden says. And as The Fix’s Aaron Blake notes, with the brutal Taliban regime retaking power, former Trump officials are suddenly and conspicuously scrambling to distance themselves from that deal.
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Taliban wants ties with all countries, including US

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a Twitter posting today, according to Xinhua News Agency.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Ex-CIA director compares Trump supporters to the Taliban

Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden was widely panned for a retweet that signaled he equated President Trump’s supporters in the United States with the Taliban in Afghanistan. On Thursday, Hayden retweeted a split image. The top showed black-clad Islamic militants waving guns and flags from a line of cars...

Comments / 12

Community Policy