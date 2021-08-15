Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to Use Snapchat's Snap Map to Find Places Worth Visiting

By Hiba Fiaz
makeuseof.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith new updates and new features rolling out every so often, Snapchat is the gift that keeps giving. Snap Map arrived in 2017 and soon became increasingly popular. It eventually got its own individual tab so Snapchatters could make use better use of it. A newer addition to the Snap...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Map#Ebooks#Places To Visit#Snapchatters#Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Snapchat Snaps don’t always disappear: Here’s the tool to prove it

If you’re using Snapchat with a person who uses an Android device to see your snaps, your Snaps might still be hidden. We’re talking un-deleted, not disappeared, not gone forever. Unless that person regularly logs out of their Snapchat account (logs out, not just closes their app), those Snaps (photos, videos) are quite likely still sitting around, hidden in a folder called “chat_snap”. Per the creators of a tool called “SnapRecovery”, “deleted Snaps can be recovered using the right forensics tools”, too.
Cell PhonesRefinery29

Does Anyone Use Snapchat Anymore? Actually, Yes

Maeve Ginzberg remembers when she first downloaded Snapchat. She was in high school, and did it at the request of her best friend; their long streak would eventually break when Maeve went to study abroad in college and had less-reliable cell service. Now a 27-year old copywriter living in New York, Maeve only uses Snapchat rarely — to stay in touch with one particular friend and also to keep up with a group Snap. The app has a sentimental appeal, says Maeve, who reflects on Snapchat’s unique way of reminding her of “stuff that just feels like a relic in a way.”
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Use Snap Spectacles

Spectacles take pictures and videos entirely on their own, meaning they don't rely directly on your phone to work. Pressing the button on your Spectacles will take a ten-second video. Holding the button will take a picture. Once taken, Snaps will automatically appear in the Snapchat app on Android and...
Cell PhonesAdWeek

Snapchat: How to Turn on Dark Mode

Snapchat allows users to choose from two visual themes for its mobile application: Light and Dark. The Light theme uses white backgrounds throughout the app, while the Dark theme (“Dark Mode”) uses black backgrounds. The app’s default theme is the “Light” theme.
InternetFast Company

How Snapchat created a hit shoppable show with the Art of the Drop

When Snap head of content Sean Mills set out to create a shoppable show for Snapchat, he wanted it to look nothing like QVC. Art of the Drop, which debuted in November, is a highly concentrated four-minute show that explores the intersection of design, celebrity, and commerce, made in collaboration with mobile video shopping platform Ntwrk. Each episode features a celebrity collaborator talking about the design of a limited release item exclusive to the show. The first episode (of 10 so far) included a $250 platinum money counter from celebrity jeweler Ben Baller that sold out within 24 hours; in fact, each item featured during the show’s first five episodes sold out. Millions have tuned in so far to watch (the company reported 500 million active monthly users in May). “Commerce is one of those layers to make [Snapchat] more interactive. You’re leaned in, whether you buy the product or not,” says Mills, who has announced that he’s leaving Snap at the end of September.
Cell PhonesAdWeek

Snapchat: How to Generate an Account Recovery Code

After users turn on two-factor authentication in the Snapchat application, they’ll need to enter a code they receive through a text message or a code generated by an authentication app each time they login to their accounts. If users don’t have access to text messages or their authentication app, they can use a Recovery Code to login to their account.
Cell PhonesAdWeek

Snapchat: How to Stop Sharing Usage Data With Map Providers

By default, Snapchat will share your “anonymized location and usage data with [its] map providers.” However, you can stop Snapchat from doing so at any time. Our guide will show you how this is done. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps...
Cell PhonesAdWeek

Snapchat: How to Find Your Contacts on the App

Snapchat allows users to sync their device contacts to the mobile application in order to find any friends and family members that may also use the app. When someone syncs their contacts to the Snapchat app, they can quickly add those contacts as friends (if they want).
Cell PhonesAdWeek

Snapchat: How to See Fewer Alcohol Ads

Snapchat added a series of options that allow users to change their advertising preferences and see fewer ads related to sensitive topics, such as politics and alcohol. If you want to see fewer ads related to alcohol on Snapchat, our guide will show you how to change this setting.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Snap Layouts in Windows 11

Snap Layouts are just one of the productivity tools Microsoft delivered in Windows 11. While the ability to Snap your active windows into different layouts with more options doesn't seem that exciting, it's a handy new time-saving option for those who regularly work with multiple windows open. So, how do...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use Conditional Formatting to Find Duplicate Data in Excel

Whether you obtain data from an external source or have someone performing data entry, mistakes can happen. If you’re concerned that you may have duplicate data in Microsoft Excel, you can find out quickly with conditional formatting. You might have details for customers, locations, vendors, or something similar where duplicate...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Use Both Landscape and Portrait Orientations in a Word Document

Portrait and landscape orientation are handy in different situations. You can always switch between the two in Microsoft Word to get the most out of the application. If you have a large table, switching from portrait to landscape orientation will help display the data more clearly. The default orientation is...
Computersmakeuseof.com

7 Beautiful Space-Themed Live Wallpapers for Windows

The space race is heating up again after several decades, but the competition is between private corporations this time. So if you’re a space enthusiast getting caught up in the action, wouldn’t it be cool to have a live space-themed wallpaper too?. You can get live wallpapers on Android Smartphones...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Here's How to Link Your Devices in Signal

Linking devices in Signal is pretty simple and straightforward. In Signal, Linked devices are like synced devices—they can access and share common data. You can link your Signal account on your desktop and mobile device or tablet. If you link your desktop to your mobile phone, for instance, you can exchange messages and carry on the conversation from either of your linked devices.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Disable Pop-Up Ads on Steam

Are you tired of seeing pop-up adverts on Steam? Fair enough. Steam already promotes its catalog enough through the store, emails, social media, and more—you don't need to see pop-ups in addition to this. These ads normally appear when you first launch Steam or finish playing a game. Although the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy