How to Use Snapchat's Snap Map to Find Places Worth Visiting

When Snap head of content Sean Mills set out to create a shoppable show for Snapchat, he wanted it to look nothing like QVC. Art of the Drop, which debuted in November, is a highly concentrated four-minute show that explores the intersection of design, celebrity, and commerce, made in collaboration with mobile video shopping platform Ntwrk. Each episode features a celebrity collaborator talking about the design of a limited release item exclusive to the show. The first episode (of 10 so far) included a $250 platinum money counter from celebrity jeweler Ben Baller that sold out within 24 hours; in fact, each item featured during the show’s first five episodes sold out. Millions have tuned in so far to watch (the company reported 500 million active monthly users in May). “Commerce is one of those layers to make [Snapchat] more interactive. You’re leaned in, whether you buy the product or not,” says Mills, who has announced that he’s leaving Snap at the end of September.