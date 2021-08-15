Dear Penny: Am I a Jerk if I Refuse to Pay for My Mother-in-Law’s Funeral?

Dear Penny,

My mother-in-law is 89 and in good health. The reason I’m writing is that in August 2019, my father-in-law died at age 88 from cancer. There are eight siblings in total. My husband is the oldest, and my sister-in-law is fifth and has power of attorney for their parents.

When my father-in-law was in the hospital, my husband spoke to his sister about financial needs. My sister-in-law and her husband have helped my inlaws for years but said they were tapped out. Later after speaking to me, my husband told me he was going to give them money to help toward funeral expenses. He gave them a check for $5,000, money taken out on one of our credit cards.

My sister-in-law accepted the check but completely shut my husband out of participating in my father-in-law's funeral mass. Even after my husband asked if he could say the eulogy, she informed him she was saying the eulogy and had already selected other family members for other participating parts.

She had five pages to speak from, but she only mentioned herself, her husband and their dog on how meaningful our father-in-law was in their lives. She said nothing about her seven siblings, or the 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A lot of family and friends who attended remarked that the way she said the eulogy came across if she were an only child, instead of one of eight siblings.

I’m expecting the same outcome for my mother-in-law's funeral, except this time I’m going to tell my husband that we will not help with any funeral expenses. If he insists, I only want him to give $500 not $5,000. We did pay off the $5,000 in less than a year, but I don't want us to be as generous to my sister-in-law in the future, even though it would be toward my mother-in-law's funeral.

I realize my resentment is obvious in my letter, but I do want us to do the right thing. What should we do?

-Outlaw