Just Two Robots Hanging Out on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was imaging a dune-covered region of Jezero Crater on its 11th flight on Mars when the Perseverance rover was caught in the frame of its camera. Depending on how you see the craft, it either looks like an errant rock formation trying to fit in amid the Martian landscape or a deer in the headlights. You can’t be blamed if you interpret it differently, though; the rover was imaged from about 1,600 feet away and 39 feet in the air.