In the K-pop industry, the relationship between artist and fan is an incredibly personal one. Unlike in the West, where the popularity of a musician can be largely swayed by digital factors — radio play, streaming numbers, album sales — in the South Korean pop music industry, interpersonal exchanges can have a massive, singular influence. It can be the factor that puts a group on the map, or leaves them completely under the radar. Live performances, called "stages," are often how people are introduced to groups. The debut stage is an incredibly important event. Fansigns give you an opportunity to hold your favorite celebrity's hand, and not just for a photo — they'll read your diary, or sit and talk with you for a while.