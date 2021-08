Depending on whether or not you run with AMC+, the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead will kick off for you either starting this Sunday, August 15, or next Sunday, August 22. From the BCTV perspective, we'll be going with a spoiler-free "thoughts" post for Sunday/Monday and then running our full review after it airs on cable. Okay, now that we got the housecleaning stuff out of the way we have a pretty cool mini-teaser starring Michael James Shaw as Mercer in line with the Commonwealth "infomercial" that was tagged to the end of the official trailer.