The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 1999-2002 Chevy Silverado involved in a fatal crash. It is similar to this photo which police provided. (PBSO).

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle similar to the one you see above — and they want the driver, too.

From PBSO: “We are seeking the public’s assistance with a bicycle versus vehicle hit and run crash that occurred just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, August 12th, 2021, in the 5100 block of Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth.

Investigators have identified the hit and run vehicle as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab with a step side bed. it is gold or silver and similar to the vehicle you see above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Troy Snelgrove at 561-681-4536 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.”

The victim is identified as Efren Rocha of Logan Circle in Lake Worth. Efren was 56.

The article DEADLY HIT AND RUN: Police Seek Chevy Silverado, Driver Who Killed Bicyclist appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .