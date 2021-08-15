Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

'Life-threatening' Fred, again a tropical storm, looms over Florida ahead of tropical depression Grace

By John Bacon, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdXBm_0bSIBqWJ00

A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday for most of the Florida Panhandle as the remnants of Fred took aim for the coast and Grace threatened to follow suit later in the week.

Fred, which regained tropical storm status early Sunday, could blast parts of the panhandle with up to a foot of rain and possibly tornadoes Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. And Grace could be worse.

"Indications point toward Grace tracking slightly farther to the north compared to Fred, so places like the United States... could endure greater impacts compared to Fred," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty warned.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to an advisory issued at 11 p.m. EDT from the National Hurricane Center. Fred was located Sunday afternoon about 200 miles south of Panama City, Florida, and moving north-northwest at 9 mph.

On the forecast track, the system was expected to cross the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or Monday night, the weather service said.

Prepare for extreme weather: Hurricane season is upon us during a pandemic. Here's what you need to protect yourself.

A storm surge warning was in effect for parts of the panhandle. Jack Beven, a senior hurricane specialist, urged local residents to follow evacuation and other instructions from local authorities.

"This is a life-threatening situation," Beven said. "Take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 23 of Florida's 67 counties. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said authorities in her state also were monitoring the storm and encouraged residents to be "weather aware."

"Fred’s current projected path includes Alabama," she said. "We are keeping a close eye on this storm as the forecast develops and will be ready to act from the state level if needed."

Fred roared through the Caribbean as a tropical storm earlier in the week before weakening to a depression. It rolled over the Dominican Republic and Haiti, knocking out power to 400,000 homes and businesses before Haiti was then rocked by a massive earthquake .

The flooding forced Dominican authorities to shut down part of an aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.

As Fred continued its march, Grace was demoted to a tropical depression as its maximum sustained winds fell to 35 mph, below the 39 mph threshold for a tropical storm. It was located 260 miles east-southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Tropical storm warnings for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were discontinued. A tropical storm watch was issued for Haiti. The storm was moving west at 15 mph.

'Losses will be high': Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits Haiti

The storm would intensify problems in Haiti, which remains in turmoil from the magnitude 7.2 earthquake early Saturday that crumbled buildings, killed more than 700 people and injured at least 2,800 people. Even before the quake, hospitals in the nation of 11 million people had been struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of resources to deal with it.

Douty said Grace could slam parts of the Southeast U.S. with heavy rains and strong winds by week's end if it maintains its organization.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Life-threatening' Fred, again a tropical storm, looms over Florida ahead of tropical depression Grace

Comments / 15

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

223K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Gulf Coast#Haiti#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#Accuweather#Dominican#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 15

Community Policy