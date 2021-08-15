Poli (Sigh): Sheriff Dukes Proposing 13% Hike In Pay For Officers

Warsaw Police are on the verge of seeing the biggest combined pay hikes in recent memory and officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office could be next in line. As you recall, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer and city council took the rare step earlier this year in granting 10% hikes for its lowest-paid officers with a mid-year pay hike and are on the road toward granting another bump (3.5% for all employees) under the city’s 2022 budget plan. The 10% hike was approved unanimously and the budget plan is moving along without any opposition.