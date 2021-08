OnePlus is probably the only major company that keeps on changing its strategy towards releasing flagship smartphones. The Shenzhen tech firm got rid of the idea of launching two “T” branded smartphones last year, as a result of which we didn’t see the OnePlus 8T Pro accompanying the OnePlus 8T. While OnePlus was expected to continue with the strategy this time around, rumors from reliable sources suggested that we may not see a OnePlus 9T this year. But as it turns out, the company has no plans to get rid of the “T” branded phones just yet.