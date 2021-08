The gleaming golden helmet that already for life recognizes his status as an Olympic champion en route loses brightness in the white picon, where Richard Carapaz suffers and regrets so much accumulated effort, because of all the favorites of this return is the only one who competed with the best On the tour until the last day and then go to Tokyo. The season of him, between the podium of Paris and the Olympic gold, was already more than done and for that reason the presence of him on this lap he threw doubts, shot and his odometers in front of the freshness of other rivals, including those of his own team.