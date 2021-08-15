Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon OKs more troops for Kabul as U.S. embassy says airport security not stable

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uSXg_0bSIAxo100

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon authorized another 1,000 troops to help evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans who worked for them from Kabul, a U.S. official said on Sunday, after the embassy warned the security situation at the city’s airport was changing quickly.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the addition brings the total number of troops in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000. The soldiers would come from the 82nd Airborne Division, which had been on standby.

Residents reported sporadic gunfire in the area of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the main point of evacuations out of Afghanistan, as U.S. troops aided the departure of U.S. personnel after the Taliban entered the Afghan capital.

“There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the U.S. embassy said in a security alert.

Two sources familiar with the situation at the airport could not confirm the reports of firing there, amid an exodus of Americans, their local allies and other foreigners.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said earlier on Sunday that U.S. embassy staff were ferried by helicopter from the diplomatic compound to the airport, about 5 km (3 miles) away on the northeastern side of the city.

“We’re working to make sure that our personnel are safe and secure. We’re relocating the men and women of our embassy to a location at the airport,” Blinken told ABC news.

Asked if the evacuation was evocative of the U.S. departure from Vietnam in 1975, he said: “Let’s take a step back. This is manifestly not Saigon.”

President Ashraf Ghani confirmed he has left the country, leaving it unclear how power would be transferred following the sweep here across Afghanistan that brought the Taliban back to the capital two decades after it was overthrown by U.S.-led forces.

Sources told Reuters that most U.S. staff were expected to be evacuated from Kabul in the coming day or two.

A NATO official said all commercial flights had been suspended and only military aircraft were allowed to operate. The alliance said it was helping to keep the airport running.

France and Germany, members of NATO, said on Sunday they were moving their diplomats to the airport and sending military transport planes to Kabul to evacuate their citizens and their Afghan helpers.

‘NOT SAIGON’

A U.S. intelligence assessment earlier in the week had said Kabul could be encircled in 30 days and could fall to the Taliban within 90 days, but the insurgents captured most of Afghanistan’s major cities in less than a week and entered the capital on Sunday.

Some 4,200 people remained in the U.S. embassy until Thursday, when the Taliban’s rapid gains forced the Biden administration to begin flying in thousands of troops to help pull out many of the remaining diplomats.

The deployment included an additional 1,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, who President Joe Biden said on Saturday would help evacuate citizens and ensure an “orderly and safe” drawdown of U.S. military personnel.

On Sunday, U.S. officials said they were weighing whether more troops were needed. Another 3,000 are on standby in Kuwait.

Washington invested billions of dollars over four U.S. administrations in Afghan government forces, giving them advantages over the Taliban, but they were unable to defend the country in the face of the militants’ advance, Blinken told CNN.

The United States’ original mission in Afghanistan, launched to oust al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, had been fulfilled, Blinken said, saying Washington had prevented further attacks by militants harbored by the Taliban.

But Biden has faced rising domestic criticism after sticking to the plan to withdraw, which was agreed under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. On Saturday, Biden defended his decision, saying an “endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me”.

Republican lawmaker Michael McCaul said a Taliban takeover would revive the threat to the United States.

“We are going to go back to a pre-9/11 state. A breeding ground for terrorism,” he told CNN on Sunday.

Biden met with his national security team on Sunday by secure videoconference from the presidential retreat at Camp David to hear updates on evacuations and the security situation, a White House official said.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat like Biden, said at a news conference that the safety of U.S. personnel and of Afghans who supported the Americans should be Washington’s top concern.

“Job number one is for us to bring back, first, all American personnel ... But second, all of the brave Afghans who helped our military, they have to be provided an exit to come to America,” Schumer said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccaul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#U S Embassy#Pentagon#Afghans#Taliban#Americans#State#Abc News#Nato#Cnn#Al Qaeda#Republican#White House#U S Senate#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A firefight broke out between unidentified gunmen, Western security forces and Afghan guards at Kabul airport on Monday, Germany’s armed forces said, as thousands of Afghans and foreigners thronged the airport, seeking to flee Taliban rule. One Afghan guard was killed and three were wounded in the...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Pentagon commandeers commercial jets for Afghanistan rescue

The Pentagon is to use 18 US commercial aircraft to relocate Afghan evacuees after they’ve left the country, according to reports. According to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, the planes will not fly into Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, but instead will move passengers on from way stations once they’ve departed Afghanistan.
AfghanistanWashington Times

ISIS threatens Kabul airport, embassy warns Americans to stay away

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul changed course and issued a travel warning Saturday after an apparent threat from Islamic State terrorists, telling Americans not to go to the Afghanistan capital’s airport unless advised by an official government representative. In its official notice, the embassy cited “potential security threats” outside the...
Aerospace & DefenseWNCT

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport picked up speed this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. Speaking at the White House, Biden said 11,000 people had...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

As Afghanistan FELL, US MILITARY AND CIA Fiddled on DIVERSITY

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whined at a congressional hearing. He might have done better to understand Muslim rage. A week after his testimony, the Taliban had not only doubled their number of districts, but...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. military helicopters rescue 169 Americans from hotel near Kabul airport

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. military helicopters rescued 169 Americans from a hotel near Kabul airport, a Pentagon spokesman said. President Joe Biden said in remarks Friday that 169 Americans were evacuated. The Pentagon's chief spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters Friday that Biden was referring to people who were very close to the perimeter of the airport.
ImmigrationNew York Post

US Embassy in Afghanistan tells citizens to stay away from Kabul airport

American citizens in Afghanistan should stay away from the international airport in Kabul, the U.S. Embassy now says. The development directly contradicts President Biden’s insistence Friday that Americans could proceed to the airport freely from the Afghan capital and that an “agreement” with the Taliban had been reached over the issue.
PoliticsNBC News

U.S. tracking ISIS threats against Kabul's airport, Americans trying to leave

The U.S. is tracking specific threats from ISIS against Kabul's airport and against Americans and others trying to leave Afghanistan, two defense officials said Saturday. The military is working on alternative ways to get Americans, Afghans and third-country nationals safely to the airport. "We are executing an alternate path," a defense official said.
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban seizing Afghan-American’s US passports outside Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — Scenes of chaos and calamity continue to unfold in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, as thousands of embattled Afghans purport to push through Taliban barricades and escape the country before the Taliban takes full power. In the latest blow to those running up against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy