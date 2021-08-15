Cancel
Kansas City, KS

1 dead following shooting at Matney Park in KCK

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
One person died following a shooting at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday morning.

KCKPD officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting at around 5:23 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his late 20's or early 30's, suffering from several gun shot wounds.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hot line at (816)-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

