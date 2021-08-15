1 dead following shooting at Matney Park in KCK

One person died following a shooting at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday morning.

KCKPD officers responded to the area on reports of a shooting at around 5:23 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his late 20's or early 30's, suffering from several gun shot wounds.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hot line at (816)-474-8477.

