Teams will again have 16-man practice squads, with maximum COVID flexibility

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe personnel rules for the 2021 season likely will be identical to 2020. The relaxed injured reserve rules adopted for 2020 will be utilized in 2021, in order to ensure maximum flexibility in an age of lingering COVID concerns. Also, according to the NFL, teams will be permitted to have up to 16 players on the practice squad.

