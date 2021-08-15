Cancel
Manatee County, FL

Have you seen John? Manatee County deputies searching for missing man

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 7 days ago
Have you seen John? Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing Palmetto man.

According to the sheriff's office, 84-year-old John Beck was last seen early Sunday morning leaving his home in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood. He was riding his dark-colored tricycle out of the entrance of the neighborhood and onto Erie Road.

Deputies say Beck has medical issues and is "most likely disoriented." Efforts to find him, including aerial surveillance, haven't been successful, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on where Beck is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

