Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Houston Texans’ Anthony Miller to have MRI on injured shoulder

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nD4Ir_0bSIA9CI00

Houston Texans newly acquired wide receiver Anthony Miller suffered a slight dislocation of his shoulder during Saturday night’s preseason game and will undergo an MRI.

Miller suffered the injury in the third quarter on a tackle after hauling in a pass. He walked off but was later taken by cart to the locker room.

“They’re going to do an MRI with him just to make sure,” Texans coach David Culley said. “He’s had a previous injury before, and they think he dislocated that thing again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lSMp_0bSIA9CI00 Also Read:
Houston Texans schedule and 2021 season predictions

Miller caught two passes for 15 yards on three targets prior to leaving the game.

The Texans acquired Miller from Chicago late last month.

Miller had 49 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns last season. For his career, Miller has 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 scores in three seasons.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mri#New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Anthony Miller: Listed second on depth chart

Miller is listed as second on the unofficial depth chart behind Brandin Cooks, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Both Miller and Keke Coutee appear as wide receivers on the depth chart, as the Texans did not indicate a branch for slot receivers. They are primarily slot receivers, so showing up second at wideout on the chart should not mean much. One of the two will be the primary slot receiver when Houston goes three wide.
NFLHouston Chronicle

McClain: New Texans Anthony Miller, Tyrod Taylor creating a rapport

Slot receiver Anthony Miller made three excellent catches during Tuesday’s practice. After being traded to the Texans from the Bears right before camp began, Miller has spent a lot of time listening to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. “He's helped me a lot,” Miller said. “He's a seasoned veteran (11th season)....
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Houston Texans Predictions for 2021

Without a doubt, the Houston Texans 2021 team is the talk of the offseason thus far. More so headlined by the civil suits against Deshaun Watson and his request for a trade. We won’t know what the facts are in the saga from the Texans offseason, however, one fact that we do know is Watson was not happy with the front office for the lack of communication on personnel moves. Nonetheless, the Texans finished last season with a 4-12 record to only have their first round pick sent to the Miami Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil deal which was re-routed to the San Francisco 49ers. Watson finished the 2020 season leading the league in passing yards but that did not translate to many wins. As a result, it would lead to more questions about the future of the franchise rather than answers.
NFLNBC Sports

David Culley anticipates Anthony Miller returning this season

Texans receiver Anthony Miller underwent an MRI on his dislocated right shoulder after the team arrived home from Green Bay. Texans coach David Culley said Monday he is “hopeful” Miller returns this season, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports. Culley, though, did not update the severity of the injury after calling it a “slight dislocation” immediately after the game, and he did not have a prognosis for Miller’s return.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Steelers Fan Fights Husband and Wife, Husband Gets Knocked Out

Going to a sporting event these days is a dangerous endeavor. Alcohol mixed with testosterone mixed with humans making their first public appearances in large venues seems to truly get the blood boiling these days. So it comes as no surprise to see fists flying during the Steelers preseason game against the Lions on Saturday night.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy