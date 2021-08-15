Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Vergil Ortiz Jr. defeats Egidijus Kavaliauskas by 8th round knockout

By Jarrett Hoffman
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0QBR_0bSIA8JZ00

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0), one of the top up-and-coming welterweights, staked his claim for his first career world title by defeating Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-2-1) via 8th round knockout. As a result, Ortiz retained his WBO International Welterweight title in his first defense.

Ortiz won the WBO international welterweight title via seventh-round KO over Maurice Hooker in March, it was his first victory against a former world champion.

He is one of the most powerful fighters in the welterweight division with all of his 18 wins coming by knockout. Incredibly, this was Ortiz’s first fight past the seventh round and only the third to make it past the sixth round.

Related: Welterweight Boxing Rankings – Best division boxers today

In December 2019, Kavaliauskas suffered the first loss of his professional career against the WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Kavaliauskas put up a competitive fight seeming to hurt Crawford in the second round. Crawford looked to go down from a punch, but the referee didn’t rule a knockdown. After nine rounds, Bud was able to score a win via technical knockout.

After a standard first round that saw both fighters feel each other out, the action picked up in the second round. Kavaliauskas seem to hurt Ortiz with a right-hand counter, forcing him to hold as he tried to get his legs back under him.

Kavaliauskas went on the attack, sending Ortiz to the floor. But like in his Crawford fight, it did not count as a knockdown. Ortiz recovered well and seemed to stun Kavaliauskas but it was not to score the round in his favor.

As round three began, Ortiz began to establish his jab being cautious of counter punches from Kavaliauskas. Toward the end of the round, Ortiz turned the fight in his favor scoring a knockdown from a left jab. Kavaliauskas beat the count and was able to make it out of the round.

It was at the midway point of the 8th round that saw Ortiz take one step closer to gaining the victory dropping Kavaliauskas with a jab to the liver. Ortiz dropped him three more times in the round with the final knockdown coming with one second remaining in the round.

In his post fight interview, when Ortiz was asked if he was ready for a fight against Bud Crawford, he simply answered “yes.”

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Egidijus Kavaliauskas
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Person
Maurice Hooker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Ortiz vs Kavaliauskas: Live streaming results, round by round, start time, how to watch, full card info

Roger Gutierrez UD-12 Rene Alvarado (116-112, 116-112, 115-113) Felix Alvarado TKO-1 Israel Vazquez (2:50) George Rincon UD-8 Nikolai Buzolin (80-72, 80-72, 80-72) Tonight at 8 pm ET on DAZN, Vergil Ortiz Jr puts his perfect pro record on the line in a welterweight main event against tough contender Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas, plus three more fights on the main card.
Frisco, TXBoxing Scene

Vergil Ortiz Denies Rumors That He Ducked Terence Crawford

Hard-hitting welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz recently had his first taste of the Twitter mob. Recent accusations on social media that he turned down a fight against Terence Crawford, the WBO welterweight titleholder from Omaha, to face Egidijus Kavaliauskas instead had Ortiz and his promoter Golden Boy on the defensive. Ortiz...
Combat SportsCBS Sports

Boxing results, takeaways: John Riel Casimero vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux falls flat; Vergil Ortiz holds his own

An interesting -- to say the least -- night of fights is in the books. Three promotions put on fairly large events on Saturday night with Golden Boy Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions and Top Rank Boxing all in action. Vergil Ortiz got a chance to showcase his skills once again in a step-up opportunity against "Mean Machine" Egidijus Kavaliauskas while a pair of titles were on the line in the smaller weight classes.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Ring Ratings Update: Vergil Ortiz Jr. advances in welterweight rankings

Vergil Ortiz proved he's ready for the top welterweights with his eigth-round stoppage of battle-tested puncher Mean Machine. Photo by Kevin Estrada / Golden Boy Promotions. There were many Ring-rated fighters in action during the first two weeks of August, but very little movement in the divisional rankings because most of them were matched with unrated opposition.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks Disturbing Conor McGregor Threat

Conor McGregor and Khabib are two of the biggest names in the combat sports world however during a recent interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxing podcast the former UFC lightweight title holder stated that he was looking to go to great lengths during his match against ‘Mystic Mac’ at UFC 229 – stating that he wanted to bite his heart out and put Conor to sleep. Credit to SportsKeeda for the following. Conor McGregor’s ‘embarrassing’ bathroom photos leak.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Son ‘Warns’ Oscar de la Hoya In Video

Manny Pacquiao’s son recently warned boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya to ‘stay away’ from Canelo Alvarez in a recent interview with FightHype.com stating: “I think he should stay away from Canelo man. Canelo is number one right now in my opinion.”. The Boxing star Manny Pacquiao is currently training...
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Keith Thurman On ‘Leaked’ Errol Spence Sparring Video: “It Should Have Been Private”

“It popped in my feed,” Keith Thurman says of a video apparently making the rounds showing Errol Spence sparing in preparation for his fight with Manny Pacquiao in late August. “It was too juicy not to click it,” Thurman tells FightHype. There is indeed a video on social media, grainy and somewhat unfocused, showing someone who appears to be Spence sparring in head gear with an unknown sparring partner. The sparring partner uses effective aggression and lands well on at least one occasion. “I bet they pulled it down,” says Thurman of the video. “They should have pulled it down.”
Las Vegas, NVUSA Today

Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas make their grand arrivals

Yordenis Ugas defends his welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They made their ceremonial arrivals at the venue on Tuesday, kicking off the week’s events leading up to the pay-per-view fight. Here are images from Tuesday. All photos by Sean Michael Ham /...

Comments / 1

Community Policy