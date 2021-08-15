Sundays with Stephen King’s “On Writing”

King has a long history of writing books with plots about writing or starring writers, and, despite being essentially a rip-roaring heist novel, Billy Summers is no different. The titular character, a hitman who only kills “bad people,” is an avid reader who often plays dumb to lull his bosses into a false sense of security. We find him accepting his final job at the start of the book, killing another hitman, entering deep-cover as a novelist looking for a bit of quiet in a small city. The bosses set him up in a modest high-rise across from the court where his fellow hired gun will be making an appearance after being extradited on a murder charge. After pretending to be a writer for a few days while casing the courthouse, Summers begins penning the story of his tumultuous background, his time as a Marine during the Iraq war, and how he got into his line of work.