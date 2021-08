Tacoma – A drug dealer who tried to use an explosive device to stop a witness from testifying about his criminal activity was sentenced last week to 100 months in prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. David Nathaniel Hoffman, 38, pleaded guilty April 13, 2021, to three counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle called Hoffman’s conduct “extremely disturbing.”