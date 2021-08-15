Rams Fans Christen The New SoFi Stadium With A Good Ol’ Fashioned Brawl

Football is BACK.

Justin Fields looks like a monster (Go Bears), Tim Tebow is throwing some world-class blocks (LOL), and the Los Angeles Rams christened their new stadium with a good ol’ fashioned brawl.

Fans were finally allowed to visit the new multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium for the Rams first preseason game against the Chargers yesterday, and it didn’t disappoint… except maybe the food, but that’s another story.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a sporting event in LA without at least one punch thrown. Lucky for us, we got a whole lot more than that.

At first glance, it looks like cooler heads were going to prevail. A lot of jawing, a bit of swatting at fingers in the face… he looked like he was about to turn around and this happened…

Yep, first punch wasn’t thrown until a drink got thrown from a few rows down…

Let’s roll the tape:

You gotta love that big, sweeping backhand… I mean, did he just tag all 4 guys across the chops with one swing? Pretty impressive.

Unfortunately for him, it was all downhill from there…

He managed to land a few shots in the early going of this 4-on-1 scrap, but in the end, the odds were just too overwhelming.

And to bring the thing full circle, look at the lady who started the entire thing screaming like an idiot.

It’s tough to see, but this video shows some of the aftermath.

Dude’s face is leaking like a sieve.

Where’s this guy when you need him?