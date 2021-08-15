Bounce-Back Candidate: Gerald McCoy

Teams across the NFL have players who will be looking to rebound from sub-par seasons, and the Las Vegas Raiders are no exception.

The Silver and Black have several players who are looking to re-solidify themselves after struggling in 2020.

In the case of newly signed defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, he'll be looking to remind fans he's still one of the better D-lineman in the league after not playing at all in 2020.

McCoy signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 offseason but sustained a ruptured quad tendon that made him miss last season.

Even before last year, McCoy hadn't made the Pro Bowl since 2017, which initially broke a streak of six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances he had from 2012-2017.

It was in the prime of that streak that McCoy could arguably call himself the best defensive tackle in all of football.

In his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he made his only First Team All-Pro appearance and had 8.5 sacks or more each season from 2013 to 2015.

It was also in that stretch where McCoy was rated as a top-four defensive tackle by Pro Football Focus.

Even despite not being a Pro Bowl player his last two seasons, McCoy has still ranked well above average by PFF.

For example, his sack total of five in 2019 would be more than any Raiders defensive tackle has had in any season in the last five years.

That was also the lowest sack total McCoy had since 2012, showing when he's healthy he still has the ability to get after the passer.

If he can return to his pre-injury form, McCoy could end up being the best late-offseason signing in the entire league.

