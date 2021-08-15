Police investigating Hartford crash that killed a Bristol man

HARTFORD, Conn. — State police are investigating a crash Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a Bristol man. Police said Jesse Perez, 31, of Bristol, was driving his car in the right lane of I-84 eastbound, about a half mile west of Exit 46, in Hartford. For an unknown reason, the car traveled from the right lane to the left shoulder until it hit a guardrail. Perez was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. This case remains under investigation.