Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Police investigating Hartford crash that killed a Bristol man

fox61.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. — State police are investigating a crash Saturday evening that resulted in the death of a Bristol man. Police said Jesse Perez, 31, of Bristol, was driving his car in the right lane of I-84 eastbound, about a half mile west of Exit 46, in Hartford. For an unknown reason, the car traveled from the right lane to the left shoulder until it hit a guardrail. Perez was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. This case remains under investigation.

www.fox61.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Accidents
City
Bristol, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Hartford, CT
Accidents
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ct#Accident#Troop H#Tpr#Roku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 2

Community Policy