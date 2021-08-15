Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 takeaways from the Vikings' preseason opener vs. Denver

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058Nvl_0bSI98JJ00
Credit: Minnesota Vikings

It was a tough Saturday for the Minnesota Vikings as they were blown away by the Denver Broncos in their preseason opener. The 33-6 loss will likely cause panic among the Vikings fan base but there are several things to take away from the game.

1. It's time to move on from Dakota Dozier

There were many players that disappointed on Saturday but in the case of Dakota Dozier, his performance might have been expected.

Dozier was one of the worst guards in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus last season, grading 87th out of 92 qualifiers. That didn't stop the Vikings from re-signing Dozier to a one-year deal this offseason and the veteran reminded everyone why it was a questionable move on Saturday.

Dozier's struggles began immediately when he allowed pressure up the middle on the first passing play of the game. Things got worse when he held former teammate Shamar Stephen in the end zone to allow a first quarter safety. Dozier also committed a pair of penalties before coming out of the game.

With five players to be cut next week, Dozier put his name into contention. But as rookie Wyatt Davis struggles to adapt to life in the NFL, Dozier could at least get another chance against the Colts next week.

2. The Vikings rookie class is more raw than expected

When the Vikings wrapped up the 2021 NFL Draft there was an expectation that several players would contribute immediately. While first-round pick Christian Darrisaw was out after a procedure to fix a groin injury, several other rookies struggled on Saturday and might be far from contributing.

Fourth-round pick Camryn Bynum has drawn praise from Zimmer throughout the offseason but blew an assignment on an 80-yard touchdown from Lock to K.J. Hamler.

Fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette also had a tough afternoon with a pair of drops and a lack of awareness when he ran a two-yard out route on a 4th-and-5. Smith-Marsette capped off his afternoon by slipping on a kickoff return.

Even third-round guard Wyatt Davis struggled, allowing a pressure of his own against Shamar Stephen.

3. The Vikings need a backup quarterback

Another concern for the Vikings was at quarterback where Jake Browning and rookie Kellen Mond shouldered the load on Saturday.

Browning was erratic, relying on check-downs and short passes to offset the Vikings' struggles along the offensive line. While he didn't have a full array of weapons, Browning finished 5-for-10 with 31 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

That paved the way for Mond to jump into the backup quarterback conversation. Mond showed some positive traits by extending plays and running run-pass options (RPOs) and zone reads, but never got into a rhythm, going 6-for-16 with 53 yards passing and carrying the ball five times for 25 yards.

Asking Mond to succeed was a tall task for the Vikings after he just returned from a stay on the COVID-19/reserve list but it's clear neither quarterback would be ready to step in if Kirk Cousins goes down.

4. A.J. Rose stepped up in relief

There weren't many Vikings that played well on Saturday but one was undrafted free agent A.J. Rose. The Kentucky product held his own after Kene Nwangwu went down with a knee injury, running for 100 yards on 25 carries.

That's not a performance that jumps off the page but it's notable considering how bad the offensive line performed. If Nwangwu is forced to miss extended time, Rose could have bought himself a chance at a roster spot or at least a look on another roster at the end of camp.

5. Next week is a big for the Vikings

It's easy to follow the negative trail that Saturday's game produced but the Vikings can take solace knowing that few of their starters actually played in this game.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin said via Twitter that Saturday's game had the feel of a fourth preseason game and based on the results, it's understandable that the Vikings would take that approach.

Although the Vikings escaped serious injury by resting their starters, they also raise the stakes for next Saturday's game with the Indianapolis Colts. If Minnesota turns in a similar effort, it could be cause for panic. But if the Vikings show what they're capable of, they should be able to right the ship.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Denver Broncos#Pro Football Focus#Espn#The Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Team second: Kirk Cousins makes it clear that Kirk Cousins, not Vikings are his top priority

Kirk Cousins spent 10 minutes at a podium before the Vikings’ practice Thursday and proved what was suspected all along. There is an always an excuse for why something happened to him and he wants you to know this: It’s not his fault. Ever. That can be an interception, a bad day, a tough loss, or, as we found out, why he spent the past five days quarantined at home after the unvaccinated quarterback was deemed to have close contact to fellow QB Kellen Mond during a time when the rookie had COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings nab a pair of quarterbacks

With most of the Vikings quarterback room on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Minnesota has done its due diligence in trying to find new quarterbacks. The team tried out a couple quarterbacks this week. Now, the team has signed quarterback Case Cookus and claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers. Etling was drafted...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Vikings Rumors: Injury keeping Anthony Barr out possibly revealed

Among the latest Minnesota Vikings rumors is the specific injury that linebacker Anthony Barr is currently dealing with this summer. Last season was a disappointing one for Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. Thanks to suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, Barr sat out the majority of the year, and he was forced to watch the rest of the Vikings defense struggle to stop opposing offenses each week.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Top 3 plays vs. Minnesota Vikings

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos dominated in all three phases of the game as they trout the Minnesota Vikings, 33-6. The offense had some explosive plays early on and really made a difference in the game. The defense had a lot of great plays that could have made the top three but there was only one that made it from the defensive side of the ball.
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings make a pair of roster moves

Following their 33-6 loss to the Denver Broncos to start the 2021 NFL preseason, the Minnesota Vikings made a pair of roster moves on Sunday. The team has announced that they have waived long snapper Turner Bernard and defensive end Jordan Brailford. Bernard signed with the Vikings as an undrafted...
NFLchatsports.com

Takeaways From the Vikings’ First Unofficial Depth Chart

Yesterday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2021 season. Of course, it must be noted that we are still a month away from the regular season debut against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 12th. There are still plenty of takeaways to be had from this first depth chart, though.
NFLallfans.co

Drew Lock to start preseason opener vs. Vikings with Teddy Bridgewater starting game 2 at Seattle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When this ‘Great Quarterback Competition’ is finally called, the contestants won’t be able to say it wasn’t fair. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said following the team’s walkthrough practice Tuesday that Drew Lock would start the preseason opener Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings and Teddy Bridgewater would start the second preseason game the following Saturday, Aug. 21, against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

5 questions for the Vikings preseason opener against the Broncos

If you were hoping for a business-like training camp, the Minnesota Vikings would probably like to apologize. After a two-week stretch that included an indictment, low vaccination rates, and injuries to star players, the Vikings will open their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. Casual fans will tune...
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Lunchbreak: 8 Vikings Make CBS Sports' All-NFC North Team

It's that time of year again, when CBS Sports rolls out All-Division teams ahead of the NFL regular season. CBS Sports' Jared Dubin recently tackled the NFC North, and seven Vikings made his division roster. For offensive skill positions, Dalvin Cook was named the single running back, and Justin Jefferson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy